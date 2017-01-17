Watch WWE’s epic Kurt Angle Hall of Fame package

WWE announced Monday that Kurt Angle will headline the Hall of Fame Class of 2017, and there are few stars as deserving as the Olympic hero. During his seven-year run in WWE, Angle won eight different titles and was a four-time WWE Champion. With his incredible ability on the mic as well as in the ring, Angle could make a legitimate claim as the best overall talent on the roster for parts of his career.

On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE played a beautiful Hall of Fame announcement video featuring some of the biggest moments in Angle’s career.

Whether Angle ever wrestles another match in WWE remains to be seen, but he told Lilian Garcia on her podcast Monday that “I will not do it for myself. I would do it for you and the fans out there. It’s no longer about me.”