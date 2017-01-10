Watch Patriots star Tom Brady try to impersonate The Rock

Under Armour announced last week at CES that it would begin selling “Athlete Recovery Sleepwear” in a partnership with Tom Brady, and the Pats-jamas salesman is looking for an endorsement from fellow Under Armour athlete Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Brady did an impression of The Rock for the millions (and millions) of his followers on Facebook, breaking out a classic Rock catchphrase from the WWE Attitude Era.

Hey Rock, how's the sleep life nowadays?? Posted by Tom Brady on Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Brady’s delivery could use some work. Here’s The Rock at his best on the microphone, roasting Chris Jericho during his long-awaited WWE debut.