Vince McMahon tweets ‘#ThankYouTaker’ amid Undertaker retirement speculation

There has been much speculation The Undertaker’s loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 Sunday in Orlando would be the end of his career.

The hashtag #ThankYouTaker caught fire on social media following the match, as The Undertaker left his ring attire on the canvas before saluting the fans from atop the ramp.

And more fuel was added to the belief when the Chairman of the Board himself, Vince McMahon, delivered the following message Friday on Twitter:

This follows other WWE Superstars sending their thanks and appreciation to the legendary Dead Man.

It certainly seems like this is the end of the line for The Undertaker. Thank you, Taker, indeed.