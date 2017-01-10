Shaq is in the gym preparing for his WrestleMania match with The Big Show

With just under three months left until WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, it’s still too early to tell what the biggest matches on the card will be – The Undertaker vs. John Cena or AJ Styles? Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens or Roman Reigns? Bayley vs. Charlotte? – but one of the bouts has been tentatively on the card since the ESPYs last summer.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 32 and entered the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. During the match, he teamed up with The Big Show to deliver a double chokeslam to Kane, but the rest of the participants banded together to eliminate the two biggest men in the ring simultaneously.

A few months later, The Big Show challenged Shaq to a match at WrestleMania 33 at the ESPYs, which Shaq accepted. This might have been a bad choice, because The Big Show looks as good as he has since his WCW days two decades ago. In his recent absence from WWE, the veteran has been transforming his body and is under 400 pounds for the first time since 1995.

AT THE MATCHES AND LOOK WHO I RAN INTO BACK STAGE, SOME LITTLE GUY. @WWETheBigShow I FELT LIKE A BABY pic.twitter.com/vdcRsj2bQH — C.T. Fletcher (@CTFletcherISYMF) December 31, 2016

The Big Show joked that he hopes Shaq is “laying off the cheeseburgers” ahead of WrestleMania 33, but the Diesel shared his own workout footage on Instagram Monday, along with a message: “I’m coming for you BIG SHOW.”

(Warning: video contains loud music.)