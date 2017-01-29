Seth Rollins crashed NXT: TakeOver to call out Triple H

Seth Rollins interrupted NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Saturday night on the eve of the Royal Rumble to call out Triple H.

Rollins has been asking for a confrontation with the WWE legend for months, and last week on Raw The Game’s music distracted Rollins in a match against Sami Zayn, which cost Rollins his spot in the Royal Rumble. Triple H actually appeared at the top of the ramp this time, but only to signal for security to drag Rollins out of the ring.

Triple H responded to Rollins after TakeOver ended on Facebook.

Triple H responds to Seth Rollins' TakeOver invasion EXCLUSIVE: "I told you you were the man one time. We'll see who's the man." – Paul "Triple H" Levesque Posted by WWE NXT on Sunday, January 29, 2017

“There’s a guy who… a long time I said was the man. He’s knows what I do. He knows who I am. I know who I am. I know what I do here tonight. There’s a big difference between the guy here tonight wearing a suit.

Seth Rollins will find out there’s a big difference between the creator here tonight, and the destroyer…. Sometimes in life you’ve got to be careful what you wish for.”