Senator pokes fun at Triple H during Linda McMahon Senate confirmation hearing

Triple H showed up at Congress on Tuesday to lend his support to former WWE CEO Linda McMahon, who was undergoing a confirmation hearing as she has been tabbed by President Donald Trump to head the Small Business Administration.

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) couldn’t resist the opportunity to get in some friendly jabs at the wrestler during his introductory remarks.

After thanking McMahon for volunteering to serve her country, Booker said: “I want to also just say when your daughter and son-in-law stood up, just want to say for the record, that your daughter is far more fierce and intimidating than your son-in-law.”

When someone at the event said “that’s sexist,” Triple H chimed in from the crowd “but true!”

Booker went on: “[Triple H] and I are about the same age, almost exactly the same age, and Paul’s letting himself slip a little bit so after this maybe we should go to the Senate gym so I can give Triple H some triple help in getting back in shape.”

Triple H, who was born Paul Michael Levesque, is married to WWE’s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon.

You can watch the exchange, via CSPAN, below: