WWE legend Ric Flair may be 67 years old, but “Nature Boy” insists he hasn’t seen his last wrestling match.

And after this video who is to doubt him?

Flair posted this video of himself on Wednesday deadlifting 400 pounds. That’s quite the accomplishment for anyone … let alone someone who is eligible to collect Social Security.

This video’s caught many an eye, both in and out of the ring:

@RicFlairNatrBoy Impressive Rick!! Way to GOOOOOOOO!! — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@OfficialHacksaw) January 4, 2017

