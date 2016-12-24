Ric Flair made honorary deputy in Georgia

Ric Flair has laid down the law in the pro wrestling ring for decades. Now, the Nature Boy can enforce it in Clayton County, Georgia.

Sheriff Victor Hill has made Flair an honorary deputy, posting:

“Based on his vast experience in Vice related matters, ‘The Wheeling, Dealing, Girlfriend Stealing, Limousine Riding, and Private Jet Flying”‘Ric Flair was sworn in today as an Honorary Deputy assigned to The Vice Squad by ‘THE CRIME FIGHTER!’ WOOO!”

Sheriff Victor Hill posted this video clip pic.twitter.com/lHxyldG3uH — Jennifer Brett (@JenBrettAJC) December 24, 2016

Flair joins Shaquille O’Neal, who was sworn in weeks ago by Sheriff Hill.