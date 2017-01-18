Randy Orton reacts to ‘altercation’ with fan inside a gym

The WWE recently swung through Arkansas, and while the Monday Night Raw roster was in Little Rock, SmackDown stars performed at a live event in Jonesboro, home of Arkansas State University.

It’s typical for WWE stars to visit local gyms during the day in the hours leading up to shows to get workouts in as they travel around the country, and on Monday Randy Orton went to The Trim Gym. During his workout, a fan approached and asked him for a picture, and Orton declined. The fan didn’t give up, though, and Orton eventually told him to “[expletive] off.”

The fan, an adult male, gave his side of the story to the Northeast Arkansas Report:

“I approached him by myself and said, ‘Can I get a picture of you?,’” Martin said. “He gave me a fist bump and replied, ‘Sorry. I can’t hear you,’ pointing to his ear phones. We went our separate ways.”

Leaving Orton alone, Martin said he decided to snap a photo of the wrestler from across the room.

“He saw me snap the picture and came up to me got in my face and said, ‘What the [expletive] are you doing? I said no [expletive] pictures! Are you [expletive] stupid?’” Martin said. “I said, ‘No. You said you couldn’t hear me.”

Orton responded to the report on Twitter, and said that he’s happy to take pictures with fans – so long as they wait until he’s done working out.

Apparently I hurt a fans feelings when I told him to F off at the gym yesterday. That's news? Been happening for 15 years. #getalife — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

I paid to train. In between every set, I can't take pics. He needs to suck it the F up and go to the gym to train not be a fan boy. https://t.co/I8rFn5N8qO — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

My sentiments exactly. Not to mention he had nothing to say then. Had to wait to use twitter like a B$tch https://t.co/ljq07A3SZB — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

Wait til I'm done? Then cool. https://t.co/Br7OWI21kH — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

Former WWE star Lance Storm wrote a lengthy response to the incident on Facebook.