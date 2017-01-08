‘Ninja Warrior’ star Kacy Catanzaro, Saints LB work out for WWE

Kacy Catanzaro, the first woman to ever make it up the “warped wall” in the American Ninja Warrior competition, visited WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando for a workout inside the ring.

Catanzaro, who is 26, joined New Orleans Saints linebacker Kasim Edebali and 7-foot-2 Satnam Singh, who was drafted in 2015 by the Dallas Mavericks for an “exploratory” workout.

“I’ve only been here for two days and it’s definitely a lot different than you think. When people see something on TV, they just think it looks this way and they have no idea what it’s actually like,” Catanzaro said. “Coming in, I knew it was going to be really challenging and I’m definitely hurting, but that good kind of sore, excited hurt.”

Had a great time w/ @KacyCatanzaro and @hellosatnam at the @WWENXT performance center and their show last night. The building was electric! pic.twitter.com/LQ0rZlsBQd — Kasim Edebali (@TheDreamKasim) January 6, 2017

It doesn’t seem like a Ronda Rousey-to-WWE move is going to happen after her shocking loss at UFC 207, but signing Catanzaro would create a lot of buzz and bring over part of the huge Ninja Warrior audience. At 4-foot-11, Catanzaro is even smaller than Alexa Bliss – but she’d immediately be one of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the WWE.