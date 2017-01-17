John Cena went on the ‘Today’ show and squatted Al Roker

WWE star John Cena is a regular guest on NBC’s “Today” show, and he co-hosted the program Tuesday morning before hopping on a plane to Memphis for SmackDown Live.

Cena led a workout segment where he went through a few exercises viewers can do at home, and demonstrated how to properly perform a squat. He then picked up Al Roker as if he was delivering an Attitude Adjustment and squatted him on live television.

That was light work for Cena, who could probably squat five Al Rokers if he tried.