John Cena went on the ‘Today’ show and squatted Al Roker
WWE star John Cena is a regular guest on NBC’s “Today” show, and he co-hosted the program Tuesday morning before hopping on a plane to Memphis for SmackDown Live.
Cena led a workout segment where he went through a few exercises viewers can do at home, and demonstrated how to properly perform a squat. He then picked up Al Roker as if he was delivering an Attitude Adjustment and squatted him on live television.
Casual… @alroker @JohnCena #TODAYsTake pic.twitter.com/7bjAETEUDP
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 17, 2017
Thank you @TODAYshow and yes @tamronhall my name is #JohnCena and I can squat @alroker off to #SDLive #EarnTheDay pic.twitter.com/r6UdGmNh8c
— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 17, 2017
That was light work for Cena, who could probably squat five Al Rokers if he tried.