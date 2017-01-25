John Cena turned back the clock and delivered a classic ‘Thuganomics’ promo

John Cena has a tendency, when he’s angry, to slip back into the Doctor of Thuganomics persona that made him a WWE megastar early in his career. On Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live, Cena might has well have entered the ring to his classic “Word Life” theme song.

With just five days until their WWE World Championship match at the Royal Rumble, AJ Styles called out John Cena in the middle of the ring and demanded that he be shown the same respect by the company. Styles was hidden in the back of the Royal Rumble poster, while Cena was in the front row despite losing to Styles three times on pay-per-views last year.

In a response that felt like it was straight out of 2006, Cena trashed Styles.

“There’s only one John Cena, and I’m still a bad, bad man. Recognize.”