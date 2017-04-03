John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33

John Cena and Nikki Bella beat The Miz and Maryse in their mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 33, and the fight set the stage for a classic WrestleMania moment that will live forever.

Following the match, John Cena finally popped the question to Nikki Bella.

Before dropping to one knee, Cena recalled an emotional moment they shared just before Nikki Bella’s neck surgery.

“Right as they were wheeling you to the OR, you were glassy and in-and-out, and my last chance, the very last second, I said stop. And I leaned in and I whispered ‘can you hear me?’

And you said ‘yes.’

And I said ‘well, I only have one question.’

You said ‘what is it.’

I said ‘do you know one day I’m going to marry you?’

And you said ‘yes.’

I just need you to say ‘yes’ one more time.”

Cena and Bella began dating in 2012, but he had been very open about the fact that he preferred not to get married and have children. In the buildup to their match at WrestleMania, Maryse taunted Nikki Bella over the fact that Cena had not yet proposed, saying that Bella was jealous of Maryse’s ring.