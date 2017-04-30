How to watch WWE Payback for free

Four WWE titles will be put on the line Sunday night in San Jose, California, at WWE Payback, and Randy Orton will meet Bray Wyatt in a mysterious “House of Horrors” match. So how can you stream the show?

Fans already subscribed to the WWE Network can watch beginning with the kickoff show at 7:00 p.m. ET (the main card begins at 8:00). For those who haven’t yet subscribed, you can still watch Payback for free.

WWE is still offering a free month for new subscribers to the WWE Network (which is typically 9.99 per month), meaning you can sign up before the show and watch Payback, and the upcoming SmackDown PPV Backlash on May 21st for free.

You can see the full card for Payback below.