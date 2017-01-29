How to stream the Royal Rumble for free

The Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar highlight what might be the best Royal Rumble field of all time, as 30 men will try to earn a spot in the WrestleMania main event Sunday night in the Alamodome.

Five WWE championships will be put on the line, with John Cena attempting to match Ric Flair’s all time record of 16 title reigns in a match against AJ Styles, and Roman Reigns facing Kevin Owens in a no disqualification match.

It will be hard for WWE to top the Royal Rumble card for the rest of 2017, making it a must-watch PPV.

Fans already subscribed to the WWE Network are all set (the kickoff show begins at 5:00 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 7:00), but for those who haven’t yet subscribed, you can watch Sunday’s Royal Rumble for free.

WWE is still offering a free month for new subscribers to the WWE Network (typically 9.99 per month), meaning you can sign up before the show and catch the Royal Rumble and the SmackDown-exclusive Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 12th for free.

Check back here for a full recap of the show Sunday night.