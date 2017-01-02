Ex-WWE star Alberto Del Rio gave Paige a gigantic ring

2016 was a fairly disastrous year for the wrestling career of former Divas champion Paige – who received back-to-back suspensions and has been out of action due to injury since June – but she seemingly can’t be happier in her personal life.

Paige proposed to former WWE star Alberto Del Rio in the ring after a match in October, and he came home from a recent trip to Austria with a very special gift for the New Year.

I'm finally going home with my love, I miss you so much, sorry I couldn't be there with you mami, but I promise I will make it up for you 💍 — Alberto El Patron (@VivaDelRio) January 1, 2017

Look at itttttt!!!! He did it right back. 😍😍😍😍😍 love of my life!!! @VivaDelRio luckiest girl alive!! #BrassKnuckle pic.twitter.com/3XfmU9b90X — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 2, 2017

Paige recently wrote an open letter to Del Rio, who wrestles now as “Alberto El Patron.”