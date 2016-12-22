CM Punk gave away his WWE World Championship belt as a Christmas gift

Former WWE tag team champion Cliff Compton, who wrestled in WWE as “Domino” in 2007 and 2008, received a stellar Christmas gift from his old friend CM Punk, who came up through WWE’s developmental Ohio Valley Wrestling promotion at the same time.

Punk, who was unceremoniously fired by WWE on his wedding day in 2014 and has since been open about his resentment for the company, gave Compton his copy of the WWE World Championship he won from John Cena at Money in the Bank in 2011.

I was in the storage unit of @CMPunk and I found his legit @wwe belt. I said this is kinda cool and he said its yours, Merry XMAS. #Champ pic.twitter.com/JWKK08szB5 — DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016

This is the belt I was given. It's old and dusty. It's going to my 9 year old nephew who's a big fan. Merry Xmas. pic.twitter.com/2Pg1XBaiRp — DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016

The match was one of the WWE’s best in the last decade, and was the culmination of an incredible storyline. Punk’s contract was set to expire the night of Money In The Bank, and he announced that he would win the title and leave WWE with it. He beat Cena, then waved goodbye to Vince McMahon and exited through the crowd.

Last week, Punk joked with a fan that he’ll make his return to WWE on the final SmackDown episode of 2016.

@CMPunk you returning on smackdown in Chicago to ruin Cenas return right? — Beau Morrison (@thegiftofbeau) December 14, 2016