A Carolina Panthers player got into a Twitter fight with Ric Flair

Wrestling icon Ric Flair, a native of Charlotte, put on some Atlanta Falcons gear and delivered a motivational PSA ahead of Atlanta’s NFC Championship game against the Packers.

It’s not the first time Flair’s hyped up a team before a key playoff game. He showed up at the 2015 NBA Finals in a Cleveland Cavaliers-themed robe, and the year before he gave the 49ers a pep talk prior to their game against the Packers.

Defensive end Charles Johnson – a Georgia native who went to the University of Georgia – wasn’t a fan of Flair’s message, calling the Nature Boy “the ultimate groupie.” What followed was a surprisingly nasty Twitter fight.

This dude Ric Flair is the ultimate groupie #factsornaw — charles johnson (@randywattson) January 20, 2017

Charles, sorry I can't get back to you at the moment because I am busy with the Falcons who if you didn't know are in the playoffs…WOOOOO! https://t.co/hiU4AKaDKh — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 21, 2017

😂😂😂 😂😂 panther gang done @ him so much he had to respond. Sorry buddy ur still a groupie and clown in a costume #IwasaStingfananyways 🐐🐐👀😂😜😜 https://t.co/lGSA1DxEij — charles johnson (@randywattson) January 21, 2017

I appreciate that Charles because without Ric Flair there would be no Sting. Ask him! So that was a very nice compliment. https://t.co/8lMIOTsB1Z — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 21, 2017

By the way, Panther gang can come watch the game with me tomorrow. They shouldn't be too busy 🙂 https://t.co/8lMIOTsB1Z — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 21, 2017

It's cool we will watch from work. Hala at me if u need a JOB, I probably pay more than them teams you hop around to #igottimetoday 👀😂😂 https://t.co/P2vmCkiTRR — charles johnson (@randywattson) January 21, 2017

@randywattson Much Respect To u & The Panthers! But Really Let's Get Serious.Everybody Gets Old But Not Everyone Gets Great! 4 Sacks Really? — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 21, 2017