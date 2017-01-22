A Carolina Panthers player got into a Twitter fight with Ric Flair

Nick Schwartz

Wrestling icon Ric Flair, a native of Charlotte, put on some Atlanta Falcons gear and delivered a motivational PSA ahead of Atlanta’s NFC Championship game against the Packers.

It’s not the first time Flair’s hyped up a team before a key playoff game. He showed up at the 2015 NBA Finals in a Cleveland Cavaliers-themed robe, and the year before he gave the 49ers a pep talk prior to their game against the Packers.

Defensive end Charles Johnson – a Georgia native who went to the University of Georgia – wasn’t a fan of Flair’s message, calling the Nature Boy “the ultimate groupie.” What followed was a surprisingly nasty Twitter fight.