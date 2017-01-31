Brock Lesnar challenges Goldberg to a match at WrestleMania 33
Brock Lesnar was embarrassed by Goldberg Sunday night at the Royal Rumble, as the 50-year-old delivered a spear to Lesnar and eliminated him seconds after entering the ring.
.@GOLDBERG DOES IT AGAIN!!!
He eliminates @BrockLesnar!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/xUHkQBxSKy
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
At Survivor Series, Goldberg annihilated Lesnar in just 86 seconds, and in a segment on Monday night’s episode of Raw, Paul Heyman acknowledged that Lesnar’s legacy has been tarnished by his recent losses. Heyman then issued a challenge on behalf of Lesnar: one final meeting at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.
THE CHALLENGE HAS BEEN MADE! Will @Goldberg accept #OneFinalTime vs. @BrockLesnar at @WWE @WrestleMania in 62 days? #RAW pic.twitter.com/rsl6VOdYAR
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2017