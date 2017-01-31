Brock Lesnar challenges Goldberg to a match at WrestleMania 33

Brock Lesnar was embarrassed by Goldberg Sunday night at the Royal Rumble, as the 50-year-old delivered a spear to Lesnar and eliminated him seconds after entering the ring.

At Survivor Series, Goldberg annihilated Lesnar in just 86 seconds, and in a segment on Monday night’s episode of Raw, Paul Heyman acknowledged that Lesnar’s legacy has been tarnished by his recent losses. Heyman then issued a challenge on behalf of Lesnar: one final meeting at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.