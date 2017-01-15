WWE’s The Big Show is working on a six-pack
The Big Show is set to face Shaquille O'Neal at WrestleMania 33 in April, and you might not recognize WWE's biggest star when he finally returns.
The 44-year-old Big Show has been working relentlessly in the gym during a lengthy absence from WWE, and he seems to be making some incredible progress. Here's a look at The Big Show through the years:
The Big Show in 1999
In his early WCW and WWE days, The Big Show - a former Wichita State basketball player - was perhaps the most jaw-dropping athlete on any roster. He was a seven-footer who weiged more than 400 pounds but was more agile than many heavyweights, and his ability to work in dropkicks and aerial moves made him far more entertaining than the traditional lumbering, slow wrestling giants.Via WWE.com
Like many colossal athletes, though, The Big Show struggled to maintain the same physique as he aged.Via WWE.com
The Big Show in 2012
The Big Show is billed by WWE as weighing 450 pounds, but he recently revealed that at his heaviest, he wrestled at a weight of 537 pounds.Via WWE.com
The new Big Show
The Big Show was mostly missing from WWE programming for the second half of 2016 aside from a one-off appearance in December, but during that time he's been transforming his body.
The Big Show says he's now under 400 pounds for the first time since 1995, and he looks to be in tremendous shape heading into a match against Shaq at WrestleMania 33.
The Big Show's latest workout photo is almost unbelievable.