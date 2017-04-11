See all the WWE roster changes in the superstar shakeup

WWE shocked fans with a few huge moves to kickoff the "superstar shakeup" on Monday Night Raw.
Vince McMahon announced last week that WWE would be shaking up the rosters after WrestleMania, and Raw kicked off with some of SmackDown's biggest stars changing brands. The roster changes will continue to revealed throughout Raw and Tuesday on SmackDown.
Here are all of the changes so far:
Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose to Raw
A massive loss for SmackDown. The blue brand is not only losing one of its most popular stars, but also one of the most prestigious titles in WWE.
The Miz and Maryse to Raw
The Miz was one of WWE MVPs in 2016, and his long-running feud with Daniel Bryan on SmackDown delivered some of the best segments of the year.
Apollo Crews to Raw
Crews never quite took off on SmackDown, and will hopefully receive more opportunities on a longer show with more time to fill.