Stone Cold Steve Austin’s advice for WWE stars entering the Royal Rumble

Steve Austin’s career advice for WWE stars entering the Royal Rumble:

Steve Austin: “It’s like I tell everybody, if you get a chance to win the Royal Rumble or the King of the Ring back when they had it, that means you’re gonna get a push. You getting an opportunity at something big, and it can really set up your future for you. So if you’re that guy, boy, it’s pressure. You know you’ve got to perform, and you know you’re given a chance, they’re gambling on you, and they’re betting on you. Same thing with the King of the Ring back in the day.

So obviously it was very important to my career, but you can be from the first guy to the 30th guy, and however long you last - not do a Santino Marella and walk out and get eliminated in one second, that’s a comedic spot. If you can go out there and within the time frame have an impressive showing, by having an impressive showing you can open up some eyes and create a window of opportunity for yourself, because of how you performed or what you did, how the crowd reacted to you.

Winning it is the key thing, but just performing in it and having a noteworthy appearance and performance can really help you down the road. A lot of people lose sight of that. They think ‘OK, I’m going in at No. 15 and I’m getting eliminated.’ Hey, man, look at what you can do in the time you’ve got there, and try to pop the crowd. Do something to try to get yourself over.”

Via WWE.com