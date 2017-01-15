WWE stars pay tribute to Jimmy Snuka

The family of "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka announced Sunday that the WWE Hall of Famer passed away at the age of 73.

Snuka had been suffering from brain damage and dementia, and entered hospice care last year. In 2015 Snuka was arrested and charged with murder 32 years after the death of his girlfriend Nancy Argentino, but those charges were dismissed on January 3rd, after a judge ruled he was not competent to stand trial.

WWE remembered Snuka, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996, in a statement on its website:

"Snuka is regarded by many as the pioneer of high-flying offense because of his Superfly Splash from the top turnbuckle. His dive off the top of the steel cage onto Don Muraco at Madison Square Garden as hundreds of flash bulbs went off will forever live as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history."