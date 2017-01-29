Predictions for every WWE Royal Rumble match
WWE set the bar extremely high with their first pay-per-view of 2017, as the Royal Rumble card features five championship matches and a star-studded 30-man lineup for the annual Royal Rumble match.
The Royal Rumble pre-show will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on WWE Network, with the main card starting at 7:00 p.m.
Here are our full predictions for Sunday's megashow.WWE.com
Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
Sasha Banks was still in a knee brace when she attacked Nia Jax with a crutch on Raw, and she might need to resort to the same sort of tactics to chop down her much stronger opponent. The Boss has been taking a ton of punishment from Nia Jax recently, so Sunday night could be her first real opportunity to show that she's not entirely overmatched as the feud continues.
Pick: Sasha BanksWWE.com
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Gallows and Anderson for the Raw Tag Team Championship
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson would have become champions if not for a controversial DQ after Sheamus hit the referee two weeks ago on Raw. The Club has done an awful lot of losing since coming over from Japan, and you get the sense that if they don't win the titles now - when they look the strongest they've been in months - it might just never happen.
Pick: Gallows and AndersonWWE.com
Six-woman tag match: Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya vs. Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi
Mickie James will return to action for the first time since her loss to Asuka at NXT TakeOver: Toronto in this kickoff show match announced earlier this week. This is a total toss-up.
Pick: Becky Lynch, Naomi and Nikki BellaWWE.com
Rich Swann vs. Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship
With all due respect to Rich Swann, Neville's recent change in character has made him one of the most entertaining stars on the roster. This one's a pretty easy call.
Pick: NevilleWWE.com
No DQ match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship
Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring inside a shark cage for the duration of the match, so it's a near-certainty that he'll play some part in the proceedings - especially as it's a no disqualification. This is also a match where Seth Rollins could interfere, as he felt cheated out of the title by Triple H.
Unfortunately for Kevin Owens - who has had a decently long reign since August - Roman Reigns is the chosen one in WWE.
Pick: Roman ReignsWWE.com
Charlotte vs. Bayley for the Raw Women's Championship
It seems highly likely that Bayley is going to become a Women's Champion on the main roster at some point in 2017, but the question is whether or not she can break Charlotte's undefeated streak in singles matches at pay-per-views.
While WWE has shown it's not averse to swapping around the title on Raw - Sasha Banks held title three times in the last six months - Charlotte is currently 15-0 in singles matches, and the streak has become a part of her character. It won't last forever, surely, but Bayley only recently jumped into the title picture, and it all feels a little soon.
Pick: Charlotte wins, holds title until BayleyMania.WWE.com
AJ Styles vs. John Cena for the WWE World Championship
Should AJ Styles win, it would be his fourth consecutive pay-per-view victory over the face of the company and one of the biggest stars of all time.
Should Cena win, he'd match Ric Flair's record of 16 World Championship reigns.
Styles vs. Cena at SummerSlam was the best match of 2016, and the stakes have been raised considerably for Sunday's title match, which could easily be a WrestleMania main event.
While Styles has proven himself to be the best wrestler in the company over the last year, it's incredibly hard to bet against Cena in these types of situations, especially after he verbally eviscerated Styles on SmackDown. Styles beating up John Cena again would send a strong message that the Cena era is effectively over in WWE, and that's inconceivable.
Pick: John CenaWWE.com
Predicting the eight surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble:
In order of certainty:
Samoa Joe
Kane
James Ellsworth
Finn Balor
Seth Rollins
Triple H
Shaq
Tye Dillinger
WWE.com
What will Triple H do?
Seth Rollins - who was ousted from the Royal Rumble match by Sami Zayn - interrupted NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Saturday night to call out Triple H. He was promptly hauled away by security, and Triple H warned Rollins that he should be careful what he wishes for.
It'd be shocking if Rollins and Triple H didn't play some part in Sunday night's show, and while we might have to wait until WrestleMania for an actual match, my feeling is that Rollins bargains his way back into the Royal Rumble, only to be eliminated by a returning Triple H.WWE.com
The Royal Rumble winner:
You have to applaud WWE for making build up to the this year's Royal Rumble so wide open, and you could make a legitimate argument for eight or nine different winners to emerge Sunday night.
No outcome would be as sweet, however, as seeing Finn Balor make a grand return from injury to pick up where he left off and earn himself a title shot.
Pick: Finn Balor.WWE.com