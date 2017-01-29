Predictions for every WWE Royal Rumble match

WWE set the bar extremely high with their first pay-per-view of 2017, as the Royal Rumble card features five championship matches and a star-studded 30-man lineup for the annual Royal Rumble match.

The Royal Rumble pre-show will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on WWE Network, with the main card starting at 7:00 p.m.

Here are our full predictions for Sunday's megashow.

