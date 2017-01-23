Goldberg on the Royal Rumble, his workout regimen, and being mistaken for Steve Austin
Wrestling legend Goldberg returned at the Survivor Series in November and decimated Brock Lesnar, but his 86-second victory may just have been the start of one last glorious run.
At the age of 50, Goldberg says he has one more title run left in him. He will be one of the 30 stars entering the annual Royal Rumble match this weekend - where the winner will go on to main-event WrestleMania 33 in April.
With less than a week until the Royal Rumble, Goldberg spoke with Fox Sports about his training plan, what he learned from Survivor Series, and who he'd like to see as a surprise entrant in this year's Rumble.
Fox Sports: First off, as a former Atlanta Falcon, what was your reaction to the game yesterday?
Goldberg: I was ecstatic, man. To see them… I mean I’m a huge Aaron Rodgers fan. Obviously he’s old school, but hey let’s be honest, I spent most of my NFL career with the Falcons and lived there for a large portion of my life. I have a lot of great friends back there and I’m ecstatic for them.
To see them go out and perform the way they did in their last game in the Dome and move on for the first time since ’98 to the Super Bowl, man I’m ecstatic.
Fox Sports: Any chance you’ll make it to the Super Bowl?
We'll see. I just offered up two WrestleMania tickets, hopefully I can get some [Super Bowl tickets] from somebody. I don't know if I'm going to be there, but I'm going to offer those up for two Super Bowl tickets. So we'll see… I'll talk to the PR guy today.
Fox Sports: Beating Brock Lesnar the way you did at Survivor Series… it was kind of like winning a Super Bowl in your last game. What motivated you to want to come back after that and try and accomplish something even bigger?
Goldberg: You know, I don’t necessarily think that me coming back would be trying to do something bigger to supersede what I had done before. This is a journey that I’m on, I’m extremely lucky to get an opportunity that many people don’t get once in their lifetimes, let alone the number of times that I’ve gotten it. And this time I can bring my family with me, and it’s a completely different deal. It’s not about me anymore. I’m like number 20 on the totem pole behind the animals at my house.
At the end of the day, man, it’s an opportunity for me to bring my family in tow and give them a little bit of the experience that I had back in the day. Every time I go out and I put the gloves and the tights on and the boots, I’m just trying to be better than I was before. Whoever’s in front of me, whether it’s Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series or whether it’s the 29 other guys I have to crucify this weekend at the Royal Rumble… at the end of the day I just try to go out each and every time and do better than I did before.
My father always told me that 'you're only as good as your next game.' So I don't necessarily have a plan in mind…. the Survivor Series thing, I thought that was my last one. And I'm a lucky guy to get the opportunity to do it again.
Fox Sports: You’ve wrestled in the Alamodome a few times before back in the WCW days. In your last match there you beat Bam Bam Bigelow in February of 1999. What did that Goldberg then, you would have been 32 at the time, think that he’d be doing 18 years later?
Goldberg: [Laughs]… One thing for sure, I didn’t think that I’d donning my tights and my boots at this age. Nor did I think that I’d be training two-to-three times a day either.
There are addictions in life and one of them, that is my Achilles heel, is my addiction to training. There’s good and there’s bad that comes with that. 50 years old and fortunately I have the ability to pull it off.
I thought I'd be on an island somewhere, drinking a Mai Tai and having people bring me food. I'm the luckiest guy in the world to be in the situation I'm in.
Fox Sports: So heading into an event like this, what’s an average week in the gym like for Goldberg?
Goldberg: You know, it changes. I had six-to-seven weeks prior to Survivor Series to get ready for that one. And there are a lot of things - hey, this is about a two-hour conversation - but at this age, the body doesn’t respond the way it used to, whether it be growing or recovering.
So, one thing that I found out [at Survivor Series] is that I over-trained exponentially, and I was completely spent. So a week prior, I'm working light weights, I'm doing a lot of stretching, some Muay Thai training. Not a lot of cardio, unfortunately, because the cardio melts weight off of me and, at this age, I need as much weight as I can get.
Fox Sports: Aside from yourself, of the stars who have announced for the Rumble so far, who would you say is the scariest entrant in the Rumble?
Goldberg: Oh, there’s no question it’s Brock Lesnar. Nobody holds a candle to Brock. Obviously Undertaker is a very close second, but I think those two guys are far and away above the other competition as far as scariness.
You know, this Braun Strowman kid, he's a little green but he's got potential to be a one-man wrecking crew. He's got to learn a couple things before he gets over on a guy like me.
Fox Sports: Your first WWE run wasn’t very long, and The Undertaker was away for a good chunk of that. Is that matchup something you feel like you missed out on, being in the ring with the Undertaker?
Goldberg: Oh man there are a lot of things I missed out on in my first run. I don’t even think I was in the building with Taker before. Obviously the Austin thing [as well]. There are a number of guys that I never really got a chance to get my hands on.
... Maybe I can do that now.
Fox Sports: One of the best things about the Rumble are the surprise entrants each year. Is there anyone who hasn’t announced that you’d like to see make a surprise entrance this year?
Goldberg: Donald Trump [laughs].
You know Angle'd be special. Kurt would be special. I've never really done anything with him… I mean I was in the ring with him before once, but for him to get the honor of going into the Hall of Fame. He might be a surprise entrant, you never know. There are a number of guys out there who would be really cool to see, he's one of them for sure.
Fox Sports: You spoke about sharing the experience with your family, I just want to go back to the moment after you beat Brock at Survivor Series, you brought your son into the ring. Was that just a spontaneous moment?
Goldberg: That was completely spontaneous. You know… it’s weird. It’s really strange for me, man. I’ll be honest with you, because I’m a guy who goes out and rips people’s faces off and leaves. I don’t have a heart. At the end of the day, I’m a machine.
But I've changed. I had to change. I'm a little more seasoned, and I don't work the way I used to, and my character I guess has a bit of a heart now. If I came back for my family then I show some weakness. Some vulnerability. That's where I am right now.
Fox Sports: You’ve said before that wherever you go, you’re often mistaken for Stone Cold Steve Austin, and vice versa. Do you have a favorite story where there was a mix-up?
Goldberg: There are many stories, man, but I think one of the funniest ones is when he came over to the house to do his podcast. And we had a conversation about that, and it pisses him off more than it pisses me off. It was just nice to see that he felt the same way about it.
And the reality is that I’m honored that people would think I was Austin, except for the fact that he’s like 30 pounds less than me. So I take it as an insult that I’m skinny when people say it. But the reality is that, hey man, he’s one of the best to ever put boots on. To be mistaken for Steve, it could be a lot worse.Via WWE.com