Goldberg on the Royal Rumble, his workout regimen, and being mistaken for Steve Austin

Fox Sports: Beating Brock Lesnar the way you did at Survivor Series… it was kind of like winning a Super Bowl in your last game. What motivated you to want to come back after that and try and accomplish something even bigger?

Goldberg: You know, I don’t necessarily think that me coming back would be trying to do something bigger to supersede what I had done before. This is a journey that I’m on, I’m extremely lucky to get an opportunity that many people don’t get once in their lifetimes, let alone the number of times that I’ve gotten it. And this time I can bring my family with me, and it’s a completely different deal. It’s not about me anymore. I’m like number 20 on the totem pole behind the animals at my house.

At the end of the day, man, it’s an opportunity for me to bring my family in tow and give them a little bit of the experience that I had back in the day. Every time I go out and I put the gloves and the tights on and the boots, I’m just trying to be better than I was before. Whoever’s in front of me, whether it’s Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series or whether it’s the 29 other guys I have to crucify this weekend at the Royal Rumble… at the end of the day I just try to go out each and every time and do better than I did before.

My father always told me that ‘you’re only as good as your next game.’ So I don’t necessarily have a plan in mind…. the Survivor Series thing, I thought that was my last one. And I’m a lucky guy to get the opportunity to do it again.

Via WWE.com