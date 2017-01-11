All the 2017 Royal Rumble participants announced so far (and who should be next)
With just 18 days left until the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, 13 WWE stars have announced that they'll be entering the annual Royal Rumble match - and the list of entrants is already loaded with some of WWE's biggest stars.
Here are all of the confirmed participants (so far), and 10 stars we hope will be involved.Via WWE.com
Brock Lesnar
Goldberg
The Undertaker
Dolph Ziggler
Chris Jericho
Big E
Xavier Woods
Kofi Kingston
Braun Strowman
Baron Corbin
Seth Rollins
Dean Ambrose
The Miz
Stars who should be involved: The Big Show
The Big Show's already got a WrestleMania match on the schedule, so he' snot realistically trying to win, but the Rumble would be a good opportunity to show off his new look again in the buildup.Via WWE.com
Samoa Joe
Joe's main roster callup has long been rumored, and there's not much left for him to do on NXT after trading the title back and forth with Shinsuke Nakamura.
Nakamura's also a popular pick as a potential surprise, but I think his debut is too big a deal to compress to a two minute window before some other guy comes out.Via WWE.com
James Ellsworth
After getting rejected on SmackDown Tuesday, Ellsworth tries to impress Carmella by entering the Rumble (and probably ends up knocking out some giant).Via WWE.com
Kane
Kane seems like the safest bet you could make. A Rumble veteran with a flashy entrance.Via WWE.com
Bray Wyatt
We saw the new Wyatt Family start to crumble a bit on SmackDown Tuesday, as Randy Orton and Luke Harper clashed in the middle of a match, likely costing the Wyatts the Tag Team titles in a loss to American Alpha.
While it's possible the team gets another title shot at the Rumble, if could be more interesting to see how the three interact in an every-man-for-himself scenario at the Rumble. It's potentially a make-or-break event for the future of the group.Via WWE.com
Randy Orton
Via WWE.com
Luke Harper
Via WWE.com
No Way Jose
Causal WWE fans may not be very familar with NXT star No Way Jose, and while he's probably not ready to make the jump to the main roster full time, he's got a fun entrance that the huge crowd in San Antonio could get into.Via WWE.com
Big Cass
Since Enzo Amore is wheel-chair bound, it seems unlikey Cass will be appearing in a match outside the Rumble, plus he's seven feet tall if you hadn't heard, which is a big advantage in this type of match.Via WWE.com
Rusev
Another star who might not get his own match on a loaded card but deserves to play some part in the show.Via WWE.com