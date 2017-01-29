WWE Royal Rumble full match card

Nick Schwartz

Sunday's Royal Rumble in the Alamodome is shaping up to be one of the best WWE pay-per-views in years, and the card is stacked with five championship matches along with the star-studded 30-man Royal Rumble.

You can check out a full list of Royal Rumble entrants here, as well as a breakdown of potential surprise participants

Here is the full card for Sunday's show, which starts at 5:00 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

Kickoff show: Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Kickoff show: Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Gallows and Anderson for the Raw Tag Team Championship

Kickoff show: Becky Lynch, Naomi and Nikki Bella vs. Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Mickie James in a 6-woman tag team match

Rich Swann vs. Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns in a no disqualification match for the WWE Universal Championship

Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage during the match.

Charlotte vs. Bayley for the Raw Women's Championship

AJ Styles vs. John Cena for the WWE World Championship

The 30-man Royal Rumble

A total of 22 stars have been announced so far, leaving room for eight surprise entrants

