WWE Royal Rumble full match card

Sunday's Royal Rumble in the Alamodome is shaping up to be one of the best WWE pay-per-views in years, and the card is stacked with five championship matches along with the star-studded 30-man Royal Rumble.

You can check out a full list of Royal Rumble entrants here, as well as a breakdown of potential surprise participants.

Here is the full card for Sunday's show, which starts at 5:00 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

Via WWE.com