WWE Payback results: Braun Strowman destroys Roman Reigns

WWE Payback gave fans two shocking title changes, a number of excellent matches, and one of the weirdest stipulations in WWE history.
Read our match-by-match recap of Payback below.
Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
With Cass outside the ring, Anderson and Gallows set up a depleted Enzo Amore for their Magic Killer finisher - but Cass jumped back inside at the perfect time and saved his parter by delivering a big boot to Anderson. Amore immediately rolled up a stunned Gallows to get the surprise pinfall victory.
Finn Balor called out Brock Lesnar
Before he hit The Miz with a Slingblade, Finn Balor announced that he plans to recapture the Universal Championship he was forced to vacate the day after SummerSlam last year, setting up what could be an eventual match with champion Brock Lesnar.
Chris Jericho defeated Kevin Owens by submission to become the new United States Champion
Kevin Owens temporarily saved himself with another one-finger rope break just like at WrestleMania 33 a month ago, but Jericho retaliated by taking the fight outside and jamming Owens’ hand in the steel ring steps. Just a few moments later, Owens was locked into the Walls of Jericho again and couldn’t make it to the rope.
With the win, Jericho will transfer from Raw to SmackDown as the new champion.
Austin Aries defeated Neville by disqualification, Neville retains the Cruiserweight Championship
Austin Aries won, but Neville kept his Cruiserweight Championship in controversial fashion. Aries seemingly had Neville beaten, hitting him with a brutal sunset flip powerbomb off the turnbuckle before transitioning into his Last Chancery submission. Neville was unable to drag himself within reach of the bottom rope - but instead of tapping out, he grabbed the referee by the shirt and tossed him into Aries, breaking the hold. The referee was forced to call the match, but since titles cannot change hand by disqualification, Neville kept his title.
The Hardy Boyz defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to retain the Raw Tag Team Championship
The Hardy Boyz kept their Tag Team Championship and Jeff Hardy lost a tooth in the type of epic two-team match the Raw tag division hasn’t seen in quite a while. Sheamus drilled Jeff Hardy with a vicious kick to the face midway through the match, knocking out one of Hardy’s top teeth. He remained in the match, and eventually broke up a Sheamus pin attempt on Matt Hardy with a Swanton Bomb to score the pin.
After the match, the Hardys exchanged handshakes with Sheamus and Cesaro and raised their opponents’ hands in a showing of sportsmanship. Just as the celebration appeared to be over, Cesaro and Sheamus stormed back into the ring and attacked the Hardys, potentially leaving them broken.
Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley to become the new Raw Women’s Champion
Bayley delivered arguably her best in-ring performance as champion in her hometown of San Jose Sunday night, but her best wasn’t good enough to beat Raw newcomer Alexa Bliss.
After somehow kicking out of a huge Macho Man flying elbow from Bayley, Alexa Bliss did some major damage to her opponent by reversing a pin attempt near the corner and shoving Bayley underneath the bottom turnbuckle into the ring post. Moments later, Bliss reversed a last-ditch rollup attempt from Bayley and hit a devastating DDT to stun the crowd.
With the win, Alexa Bliss became the first woman to hold both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships.
Bray Wyatt escaped the House of Horrors
WWE fans had no idea what to expect from Bray Wyatt’s House of Horrors, which turned out to be a two-part match that began inside a creepy, decrepit house and ended inside the SAP Center in San Jose.
Randy Orton arrived at the house in a limousine, and the first part of the match felt like what the Hardy’s Final Deletion might be if it were re-imagined as a B-horror movie. Bray Wyatt launched a surprise attack on Orton, and the hardcore brawl moved throughout several disgusting rooms before Wyatt toppled a refrigerator that landed on top of Orton. Wyatt then walked outside and took Orton’s limousine back to the arena.
Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe
Rollins survived Samoa Joe, but only barely.
Joe controlled the majority of the match and employed the familiar strategy of targeting Rollins' surgically repaired knee and wearing him down with submissions.
Joe nearly put Rollins to sleep with the Coquina Clutch to end the match, but Rollins was able to counter into a fireman's carry, then cradle Joe for the surprise pinfall.
Bray Wyatt defeated Randy Orton
Wyatt arrived at the arena in Orton’s limo and made his entrance to the ring, only to be surprised by Orton popping up behind him carrying a steel chair.
The ending of the match was chaotic, to say the least. The Singh Brothers - associates of SmackDown’s No. 1 contender Jinder Mahal - ran into the ring to attack Orton. The Viper dealt with them easily, but the distraction allowed Wyatt to recover and attempt a Sister Abigail on Orton, who countered the move and hit an RKO on Wyatt. Before Orton could pin Wyatt, though, Mahal showed up with the WWE World Championship he stole from Orton last Tuesday and attacked his Backlash opponent. Wyatt then hit his finisher and pinned Orton for a rare pay-per-view victory.
Braun Strowman defeated Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns returned to the ring for the first time since Strowman flipped him over inside an ambulance earlier this month, but he was in terrible shape and had what was said to be a separated shoulder wrapped in bandages. Reigns tried to land a knockout blow early, but Strowman quickly took control and battered the wounded Reigns.
Strowman tossed Reigns into the steel steps outside of the ring and tried to wear him down inside the ring with a waist lock submission, but Reigns fought back using only one arm, eventually lifting Strowman for a Samoan Drop.
Reigns clocked Strowman with a spear and multiple Superman punches, but Strowman was able to kick out. A final Reigns spear was reversed by Strowman with a big boot to the injured shoulder, and Strowman needed two running powerslams to take down the Big Dog.
After the match, Strowman attacked Reigns with the steel steps, and dropped them on Reigns' abdomen from above his head. The sickening blow caused Reigns to cough up blood.