WWE Payback results: Braun Strowman destroys Roman Reigns

The Hardy Boyz defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to retain the Raw Tag Team Championship

The Hardy Boyz kept their Tag Team Championship and Jeff Hardy lost a tooth in the type of epic two-team match the Raw tag division hasn’t seen in quite a while. Sheamus drilled Jeff Hardy with a vicious kick to the face midway through the match, knocking out one of Hardy’s top teeth. He remained in the match, and eventually broke up a Sheamus pin attempt on Matt Hardy with a Swanton Bomb to score the pin.

After the match, the Hardys exchanged handshakes with Sheamus and Cesaro and raised their opponents’ hands in a showing of sportsmanship. Just as the celebration appeared to be over, Cesaro and Sheamus stormed back into the ring and attacked the Hardys, potentially leaving them broken.