Predictions for WWE Payback

Four WWE titles will be put on the line Sunday night at Payback, the first pay-per-view featuring Raw's new roster under general manager Kurt Angle.
Payback begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on the WWE Network. The kickoff show, which includes one match, starts at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Here are our picks for every match Sunday:
Via WWE.com
Kickoff show: Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
There are few better ways to hype up a crowd at the beginning of a show than with an Enzo Amore microphone segment, and with no real stakes between the two teams, we'll stick with the predictable strategy of heels losing early on to get the audience in a good mood.
Pick: Enzo and Cass
Via WWE.com
Neville vs. Austin Aries for the Cruiserweight Championship
If there's anyone in the Cruiserweight division with the stature to dethrone Neville, it'd be Austin Aries - but Neville has been so good as the king of the division that it almost seems silly to break his momentum now.
Pick: Neville
Via WWE.com
The Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro and Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team Championship
The biggest question surrounding The Hardy Boyz isn't whether they'll retain their Raw Tag Team Championship, but if and when they'll slip back into their "Broken" characters that revitalized their careers outside of WWE. Matt Hardy has been seemingly ramping up his use of broken terminology on social media, and it makes sense that the Hardys would need to make their transition in front of a WWE audience in order for people to fully grasp their condition.
A perfectly placed Brogue Kick could be the trigger for the return of Broken Matt Sunday night, but in any event, it's too soon for the Hardys to give up the titles just a few weeks after their glorious return.
Pick: The Hardy Boyz
Via WWE.com
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
This one is a total toss up. Rollins, now dubbed the 'Kingslayer," is fresh off an impressive win in an underrated WrestleMania 33 match with Triple H.
Samoa Joe, the man who injured Rollins' leg the night after the Royal Rumble and nearly cost him a WrestleMania appearance, has grown into his role as Raw's ruthless brutalizer. This could very well be the best match of the night if it gets enough time.
Pick: Samoa Joe
Via WWE.com
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho for the United States Championship
This WrestleMania 33 rematch comes with the stipulation that if Jericho beats Owens and wins back his United States Championship Sunday, he'll be transferred from Raw to SmackDown.
This shouldn't happen, though, for a number of reasons. The Jericho-Owens feud was arguably the best storyline of all heading into WrestleMania, and though the best friends carried Monday Night Raw for months, the angle has run it's course.
It makes far more sense to keep Jericho and Owens separated from one another and allow Owens to focus on elevating the United States title. No. 1 contender AJ Styles awaits the winner, and we've already seen Styles vs. Jericho a year ago.
Pick: Kevin Owens
Via WWE.com
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt in a "House of Horrors match"
A match no one really asked for, and one that is absolutely impossible to predict.
What exactly is a "House of Horrors" match? We still haven't learned what the stipulation means in the weeks leading up to Payback, but WWE will hopefully ditch the creepy ring projections that tainted Wyatt and Orton's forgettable WrestleMania 33 match.
The match was originally for Orton's WWE World Championship, but taking the title away from the match was a smart move - as there's no way Wyatt would have won and brought the belt to Raw. Either man could conceivably win Sunday, but we're hoping the match focuses more on wrestling in innovative locations or situations than on Wyatt's attempts at psychological warfare.
Pick: Bray Wyatt
Via WWE.com
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship
Bayley was undoubtedly the underdog in a Fatal Four Way at WrestleMania 33 and managed to retain her Raw Women's Championship, and she now returns home to San Jose to face the former SmackDown Women's Champion who recently arrived in the superstar shakeup.
A Bayley win here would be predictable, but it may be too soon for Bliss to wrangle away control of a new division. Sasha Banks is also notably absent on the Payback card and could play some role in the outcome here.
Pick: Bayley
Via WWE.com
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Reigns will return to the ring Sunday for the first time since the death of his brother, former WWE star Rosey, and also for the first time since Strowman tipped over the ambulance a battered Reigns was laying inside of on Raw. Strowman continued to massacre the Raw roster over the last few weeks, and the timing feels right for him to score the biggest win of his career and make a huge statement - yet the stage has been set for another monumental Reigns comeback and triumph.
This is the guy that just retired The Undertaker, after all. If he loses Sunday, it won't be a clean finish.