WWE Payback: Start time and full match card Nick Schwartz @nick_schwartz Apr 30, 2017 at 12:23p ET Less than a month after WrestleMania 33, Raw's revamped roster will host its first pay-per-view along with a few high-profile visitors from SmackDown. Four titles will be put on the line at Payback, which begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on the WWE Network. The kickoff show, which includes one match, starts at 7:00 p.m. ET. Here's the full card for Sunday's show. Via WWE.com Kickoff show: Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Via WWE.com Kickoff show: The Miz interviews Finn Balor Via WWE.com Neville vs. Austin Aries for the Cruiserweight Championship Via WWE.com The Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro and Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team Championship Via WWE.com Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship Via WWE.com Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe Via WWE.com Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho for the United States Championship If Jericho wins the championship, he will switch from Raw to SmackDown. Via WWE.com Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt in a "House of Horrors match" Via WWE.com Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Via WWE.com Next Gallery 10 SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi on what she has planned for the coolest entrance in WWE Start Gallery »