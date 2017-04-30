WWE Payback: Start time and full match card

Less than a month after WrestleMania 33, Raw's revamped roster will host its first pay-per-view along with a few high-profile visitors from SmackDown.

Four titles will be put on the line at Payback, which begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on the WWE Network. The kickoff show, which includes one match, starts at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Here's the full card for Sunday's show.