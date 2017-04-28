SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi on what she has planned for the coolest entrance in WWE

Fox Sports: How has the dynamic in the locker room changed with the new additions from Raw?

Naomi: “We still have a great dynamic. We have an amazing roster of female performers and entertainers who all want the same goal - and that’s just to build the division and make it the best that it has ever been. As far as that, we are all on the same page.

Our original locker room from the brand split, we were all bonded together because we wanted SmackDown to be better than Raw. We wanted to out-do the Raw division, and I’m sure they felt the same way. So we all bonded on that aspect, you know, we went out there week after week and just put it all out there. And I think that definitely showed in the ring with out performances. We had a very close group… we all just worked together to make sure we had great stories, and really, really all wanted the best for each other.

So now with the shakeup we have some new girls in the locker room. It’s still very new, but so far it’s so good and we’re all excited to work with each other and continue to do the same things.”