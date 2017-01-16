Kurt Angle to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Kurt Angle's return to WWE has been rumored for years, and on Monday it was revealed that Angle will be making a comeback for at least one night prior to WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

Angle, an Olympic gold medal winner, will enter the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2017. Angle will be inducted on March 31st, two days before WrestleMania. The news was first reported by ESPN.