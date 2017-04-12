WWE star Renee Young reveals that she and Dean Ambrose are married

There were a few slightly awkward moments on Tuesday night's episode of Talking Smack, as both Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens drew attention to the new, sparkling ring on co-host Renee Young's left hand.

Ziggler immediately asked Young "what’s in you hand," while new SmackDown arrival Owens asked if it was something they could talk about on-air.

“Congratulations. You know why I’m saying congratulations… is this a thing?”

Shane McMahon and Young quickly changed the subject, but on Wednesday Young confirmed the speculation that she and longtime boyfriend Dean Ambrose are now married. In a somewhat cruel twist, Ambrose was just switched from SmackDown to Raw on Monday.