Corey Graves jokingly reveals his plans to announce both Raw and SmackDown

In the blink of an eye, Corey Graves went from one of the most promising wrestlers in all of WWE to one of its best commentators.

Ahead of his first WrestleMania in the booth, Graves sat down with FOX Sports' Wrestling Compadres to talk about his relationship with Byron Saxton, Saxton's lovably weird ways, how Michael Cole helped his career, his neverending workload, and much more.

Oh, and on top of all that, Graves joked with Jonny Loquasto, Scott Narver and Dale Rutledge that his new goal is to be on the broadcast teams for both Raw and SmackDown. At least, we think he was joking.

So start your Easter and Passover weekend with our interview with the Savior of Misbehavior himself. You won't regret the decision.