WrestleMania 33 full results: The end of The Undertaker

AJ Styles defeated Shane McMahon

AJ Styles set out to embarrass Shane McMahon in Orlando, mocking him with his own money dance just a few moments into the match - but what followed was an excellent and closely fought wrestling match as Shane McMahon proved once again he always rises to the occasion at a major WWE event.

Styles thought he could put McMahon away with a springboard 450 splash, but McMahon caught him from the ground and countered with a triangle submission. Styles escaped, and later accidentally knocked out the referee with a kick to the face - giving Styles the chance to bring weapons into the ring.

Styles set McMahon up for McMahon’s signature coast-to-coast leap with a trash can, but McMahon sprung out of the corner and bashed Styles instead - setting up a McMahon coast-to-coast that he hit perfectly just as the referee started to awaken.

Styles kicked out at the very last second, so McMahon then carried Styles out of the ring and set him on the commentary table. McMahon went to the top rope for a diving elbow to the outside, but Styles rolled off the table in time to avoid the impact.

McMahon still had a golden opportunity to win the match later on. He caught Styles out of a Phenomenal Forearm and countered with a brutal DDT, then attempted a Shooting Star Press that Styles moved out of the way of. Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm and covered McMahon to close a classic WrestleMania opener.