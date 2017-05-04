The beginner’s guide to becoming a WWE fan

Up until about two weeks ago, I’d avoided pro wrestling my entire life.
I can’t remember the exact moment, but I decided early on that the brief/knee-high boot combo wasn’t for me. It was a snap judgement based on zero information and probably more than a little irrational fear of the adult male thigh.
Whatever it was, I wasn’t into it. I’d been brought up in an orthodox sporting home where wins and losses were alpha and omega and you only get to see Jesus if you hit your free throws.
To me, wrestling was just sweaty, make-believe theater—a nerdy alternative to actual sports for people who buy hats at gas stations and have examined the Zapruder negatives at length.
Fast forward 20 years later and here I am two weeks after watching my first WWE pay-per-view blogging a blog about how you, too, can become neck-deep in love with Shinsuke Nakamura and A.J. Styles.
Indeed, miracles do happen, and the following are notes and observations from my first two weeks of watching WWE, as well as recommendations for anyone else who is curious about giving professional wrestling a shake but is unsure where to start and why all these people are yelling “WOOOO!"
I hope it’s helpful.
Wrestling is not Fake News
The prevailing beef traditional sports fans have with wrestling is that it’s a fake fight with scripted lines and theme park quality punches.
This is both true and not true.
Wrestling is, indeed, “fake,” insofar as writers come up with storylines and decide who wins and loses as it serves WWE’s greater vision.
Physically speaking, however, one of the first things you learn when watching WWE for the first time is that you cannot, in fact, fake a flying kick to the mouth. If a wrestler has to kick someone in the face, they kick that person in the face as humanely possible and hopefully without killing the other dude.
So, yes. Wrasslin’ is as real as the human body can withstand.
The season never ends
Another of the infinite things I did not know about professional wrestling two weeks ago was that wrestling never, ever stops.
The WWE tours year-round, performing untelevised live shows on top of its weekly RAW and SmackDown broadcasts (which air Monday and Tuesday, respectively, both at 8:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network). Its “season" "ends" with WrestleMania in Spring, and then starts again 24 hours later with Monday Night RAW.
So it’s only slightly shorter than the NHL season.
Basic rules
There aren’t many that I can tell, but here are some of the general guidelines for how WWE matches are won and lost.
Pins: Pinning an opponent's shoulders to the canvas for three seconds is the most common way for a wrestler to win a match, although it usually requires no less than 35 attempts before one works. Most matches are "one-fall," or first one to successfully pin their opponent wins.
Submission: Any choke hold, arm bar or otherwise tortuous position a person can be put into that causes them to tap out.
Rope Breaks: Touching any rope surrounding the ring automatically breaks any submission a wrestler is in. They will often achieve this breakage by dramatic, one-finger reaching.
Count-outs: Wrestlers are only allowed to be outside the ring for a period of up to ten seconds. Once a referee reaches 10, that wrestler is disqualified - but officials are typically lenient and don't always begin their counts immediately.
Tag Teams: A two-on-two (and sometimes 3-versus-3, and so on) where partners take turns tagging in and out of matches. Wrestlers who are tag out often use this transition time to administer a nice, tandem pants-beating on one unlucky person.
Current champions
There are two “brands” in WWE - Raw and SmackDown - that award championship belts for title winners at different tiers and classes. Below are the current holders of each belt, because you’ll inevitably hear so many belts being mentioned from different galaxies and localities and you’ll need to know what is what.
Raw Champions
Universal Champion: Brock Lesnar
Intercontinental Champion: Dean Ambrose
Raw Women’s Champion: Alexa Bliss
Cruiserweight Champion: Neville
Raw Tag Team Champion: The Hardy Boyz
SmackDown Champions
WWE World Champion: Randy Orton
SmackDown Women’s Champion: Naomi
United States Champion: Kevin Owens
SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The Usos
Roman Reigns really sucks
This is probably the most important thing we’ll discuss today, and that thing is the true and deep suckiness of WWE superstar Roman Reigns.
A relative of Dwayne Johnson, Reigns has been Simba-selected by WWE brass to be The Rock’s second coming and railroaded to top-man status in the company in the belief that he is the future of the brand.
The problem with that, however, is Roman Reigns is a highly talented but emotionless and perma-moist automaton, and fans hate him. Some might even go as far as to say the best thing Reigns has done for WWE was get beaten silly by a monster-person (Braun Strowman) and then put into an ambulance that was then flipped by said monster-person.
Terminology
Like any sport, wrestling has industry terms and lingo people use to sound cool and informed. Below are some of the essentials and their definitions.
“Face”: a good person.
“Heel”: a bad, dumpy asshole.
“Cruiserweight”: A member of WWE’s lightweight division of high-flying imp people. Weighs 205 pounds or less.
“Promo”: Mic’d up monologue where wrestler hypes himself, disparages others and is inevitably punched in the head from behind.
The next few slides will cover some of the big names in wrestling you’ll need to learn and what their character's deal is.
Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon is the founder and owner of WWE, and he has lost, made and risked more money on wrestling ventures than most of us will see in our lifetime. His walk is often imitated nut never duplicated.
John Cena
The man, the myth, the legend. John Cena is the one WWE figure besides The Rock nowadays that people in uncontacted villages of the rain forest could still identify in a line-up.
Randy Orton
If you’ve ever heard "R.K.O. OUT OF NOWHERE,” you’ve heard of Randy Orton, the current SmackDown Champion and one of WWE’s most savage and hairless individuals.
Charlotte
Called “The Queen,” Charlotte Flair is the daughter of legendary wrestler Ric Flair and the presumed queen bee of women’s wrestlers of the WWE Universe. It requires no fewer than four people to beat her down.
Braun Strowman
A monster-person whose sole occupation at the moment is beating Roman Reigns into red gelatin until fans begin to feel bad for him. Braun Strowman is what happens when a minotaur and Father John Misty love each other very much.
Roman Reigns
Aforementioned WWE superstar and human gelato.
Bayley
An earnest young wrestler who dresses in bright pastels, loves dancing windsock men and permanently looks like she’s sad certain trees don’t have homes on Christmas.
AJ Styles
AJ Styles is an amazingly gifted and entertaining wrestler whose expertly manscaped body flies much higher than one would ever imagine.
Shinsuke Nakamura
A superstar from Japan who has taken the WWE by storm and oozes goo at environmentally hazardous levels.
Kevin Owens
A former fan favorite who’s become more powerful than ever since turning heel and is one of the most frightening people to be on the wrong side of - despite his general aesthetic as the least helpful of the three movers you hired.
Sasha Banks
A pioneer in women's wrestling and probably really nice in person. Also Snoop Dogg’s cousin.
The New Day
Clearly and inarguably the best tag team in WWE history.
Bray Wyatt
A creepy, self-fashioned necromancer who views himself as the dark lord of wrestling but looks more like a former member of Duck Dynasty who split with the show over ideological differences on whether hotdogs are sandwiches.
Enzo Amore
The smaller half of Enzo and Cass, WWE’s most unmistakable tag team thanks in large part to Enzo’s recurring entrance monologue that makes Italian mothers everywhere weep for the future.
Seth Rollins
A good guy/face that continues to win matches and remain popular. Refers to himself as "The Architect."
Brock Lesnar
They call Brock Lesnar the "Beast Incarnate” in WWE, and he only wrestles when game is scarce in his territory and he must feed.
Your favorite wrestler will lose
No matter how big they are or how many ambulances they flip, your favorite wrestler will eventually get drop-kicked and pinned by one of the 400 vaguely Celtic wrestlers WWE keeps in dry storage for such thing.
It's disappointing at first, but this is the natural cycle of WWE. Also, no one keeps track of wins and losses in WWE. Really.
Just jump in
Sit down, open your mind and watch some dudes beat each other with metal stairs.
Wrestling is, after all, pretty straight forward, and while the NBA will always be number one in my heart, sometimes it’s nice to just go home after a rough day and unwind with some giant men flipping government vehicles filled with other giant men.
Because wrestling is fun, and not giving it its fair day in court is just blocking your own blessings.