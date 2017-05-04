The beginner’s guide to becoming a WWE fan

Up until about two weeks ago, I’d avoided pro wrestling my entire life.

I can’t remember the exact moment, but I decided early on that the brief/knee-high boot combo wasn’t for me. It was a snap judgement based on zero information and probably more than a little irrational fear of the adult male thigh.

Whatever it was, I wasn’t into it. I’d been brought up in an orthodox sporting home where wins and losses were alpha and omega and you only get to see Jesus if you hit your free throws.

To me, wrestling was just sweaty, make-believe theater—a nerdy alternative to actual sports for people who buy hats at gas stations and have examined the Zapruder negatives at length.

Fast forward 20 years later and here I am two weeks after watching my first WWE pay-per-view blogging a blog about how you, too, can become neck-deep in love with Shinsuke Nakamura and A.J. Styles.

Indeed, miracles do happen, and the following are notes and observations from my first two weeks of watching WWE, as well as recommendations for anyone else who is curious about giving professional wrestling a shake but is unsure where to start and why all these people are yelling “WOOOO!"