AJ Styles on the Royal Rumble, part-timers, and John Cena’s place in WWE history

WWE World Champion AJ Styles had arguably the best rookie year of any WWE star in the history of the company, and on Sunday he'll try to beat John Cena for the fourth time at a pay-per-view in an epic Royal Rumble headliner

With just a few days left until Sunday's megashow, Styles spoke with Fox Sports about his matchup with Cena, his recent beef with Al Roker, and potential WrestleMania main event opponents.

The Royal Rumble will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 29th, on the WWE Network.

Via WWE.com