WATCH: Jesus Aguilar hits 1st career grand slam

Jesus Aguilar hit his first career grand slam and matched a franchise record with seven RBI, powering the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-4 win over the Yankees

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos

WATCH: Brewers' Thames crushes two home runs to beat Orioles

WATCH: Brewers' Thames crushes two home runs to beat Orioles

3 days ago

Brewers' Knebel on first career All-Star nod, growing family

Brewers' Knebel on first career All-Star nod, growing family

4 days ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee's pitchers roughed up in loss

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee's pitchers roughed up in loss

5 days ago

Tales from the Minor Leagues: Bill Schroeder's bright orange cleats

Tales from the Minor Leagues: Bill Schroeder's bright orange cleats

5 days ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee avoids sweep with shutout in Atlanta

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee avoids sweep with shutout in Atlanta

12 days ago

Tales from the Minor Leagues: Davey Nelson faces Don Sutton

Tales from the Minor Leagues: Davey Nelson faces Don Sutton

12 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»

FOX Sports Go