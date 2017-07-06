WATCH: Brewers score 7 runs in 1 inning vs. Cubs

The Brewers jumped out to a big lead in the third inning, scoring seven runs en route to an 11-2 win over the Cubs

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos

WATCH: Brewers' Thames crushes two home runs to beat Orioles

WATCH: Brewers' Thames crushes two home runs to beat Orioles

2 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Arcia scrambles past a rundown to score from first

WATCH: Brewers' Arcia scrambles past a rundown to score from first

3 days ago

Brewers' Knebel on first career All-Star nod, growing family

Brewers' Knebel on first career All-Star nod, growing family

3 days ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee's pitchers roughed up in loss

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee's pitchers roughed up in loss

4 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Thames, Arcia go yard in loss to Marlins

WATCH: Brewers' Thames, Arcia go yard in loss to Marlins

4 days ago

Tales from the Minor Leagues: Bill Schroeder's bright orange cleats

Tales from the Minor Leagues: Bill Schroeder's bright orange cleats

4 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»

FOX Sports Go