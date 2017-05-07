Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee improves to .500 with win

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says Jesus Aguilar was 'a big contributor' after a 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates

More  FOX Sports Wisconsin  Videos

WATCH: Perez homers in Brewers' extra-inning loss to Pirates

WATCH: Perez homers in Brewers' extra-inning loss to Pirates

19 hours ago

Brewers fans try to recognize a beardless Eric Thames

Brewers fans try to recognize a beardless Eric Thames

21 hours ago

WATCH: Utility man Hernan Perez cuts down Jose Osuna at the plate

WATCH: Utility man Hernan Perez cuts down Jose Osuna at the plate

1 day ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Counsell praises 'outstanding' bullpen

Brewers Final Pitch: Counsell praises 'outstanding' bullpen

2 days ago

WATCH: Jesus Aguilar hits first major league home run

WATCH: Jesus Aguilar hits first major league home run

2 days ago

Brewers minor leaguer pulls off 'hidden-ball trick'

Brewers minor leaguer pulls off 'hidden-ball trick'

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos