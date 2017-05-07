WATCH: Brewers’ Shaw, Aguilar, Thames all go yard against Pirates
The Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw, Jesus Aguilar and Eric Thames all hit home runs Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates
