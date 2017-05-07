WATCH: Perez homers in Brewers’ extra-inning loss to Pirates
Milwaukee Brewers' Hernan Perez hit his fourth home run of the season in a 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Pirates
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos
WATCH: Utility man Hernan Perez cuts down Jose Osuna at the plate
22 hours ago
Brewers Final Pitch: Counsell praises 'outstanding' bullpen
1 day ago
WATCH: Jesus Aguilar hits first major league home run
1 day ago
Brewers minor leaguer pulls off 'hidden-ball trick'
2 days ago
WATCH: Brewers slugger Eric Thames robbed by Kolten Wong
3 days ago
WATCH: Travis Shaw's extra-inning home run beats the Cardinals
4 days ago