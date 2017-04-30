Brewers Final Pitch: Garza, Santana help Crew avoid sweep

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says Domingo Santana 'drove the bus offensively' in today's 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves

More  FOX Sports Wisconsin  Videos

WATCH: Braun hits his 7th homer of the season

WATCH: Braun hits his 7th homer of the season

2 days ago

Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee comes up short after incredible rally

Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee comes up short after incredible rally

3 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Hernan Perez has a big night at the plate

WATCH: Brewers' Hernan Perez has a big night at the plate

5 days ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Zach Davies' strong start key for Brewers

Brewers Final Pitch: Zach Davies' strong start key for Brewers

5 days ago

WATCH: Eric Thames hits 9th and 10th homers of the year

WATCH: Eric Thames hits 9th and 10th homers of the year

6 days ago

Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee can't recover from slow start in Game 5

Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee can't recover from slow start in Game 5

6 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos