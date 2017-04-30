WATCH: Ryan Braun throws out runner at second base
Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun threw out Adonis Garcia at second base
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos
WATCH: Braun hits his 7th homer of the season
21 hours ago
Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee comes up short after incredible rally
1 day ago
WATCH: Brewers' Hernan Perez has a big night at the plate
3 days ago
Brewers Final Pitch: Zach Davies' strong start key for Brewers
3 days ago
WATCH: Eric Thames hits 9th and 10th homers of the year
4 days ago
Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee can't recover from slow start in Game 5
4 days ago