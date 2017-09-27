WATCH: Brewers’ Phillips, Arcia cut off a Reds run

Milwaukee Brewers' Brett Phillips and Orlando Arcia relayed a Reds extra-base hit to home plate for an out.

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos

WATCH: Cubs' Zobrist homers to extend lead over Brewers

WATCH: Cubs' Zobrist homers to extend lead over Brewers

2 days ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Previewing crucial series vs. Reds

Brewers Final Pitch: Previewing crucial series vs. Reds

2 days ago

Jon Jay lays out to catch line drive

Jon Jay lays out to catch line drive

2 days ago

Travis Shaw on his walk-off homer against Cubs

Travis Shaw on his walk-off homer against Cubs

3 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Vogt, Phillips hit back-to-back homers

WATCH: Brewers' Vogt, Phillips hit back-to-back homers

3 days ago

WATCH: Brewers grab late lead but fall to Cubs

WATCH: Brewers grab late lead but fall to Cubs

4 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»