WATCH: Brewers grab late lead but fall to Cubs
Eric Thames' eighth-inning RBI put the Milwaukee Brewers up 3-2, but they lost 5-3 in 10 innings to the division-rival Chicago Cubs.
- Chicago Cubs
- Eric Thames
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
-
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos
WATCH: Brewers grab late lead but fall to Cubs
15 mins ago
25 years later: Brett Favre's dramatic debut at Lambeau Field
1 day ago
WATCH: Brewers' Braun belts solo shot
3 days ago
Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee outplays Miami in all 3 phases to win series
4 days ago
WATCH: Brewers' Santana clears bases with 3-RBI double
4 days ago
WATCH: Brewers' Perez makes diving catch in right field
5 days ago
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED