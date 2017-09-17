WATCH: Brewers’ Santana clears bases with 3-RBI double

Domingo Santana had another big hit on Sunday in the Milwaukee Brewers' win over Miami.

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos

WATCH: Brewers' Santana clears bases with 3-RBI double

WATCH: Brewers' Santana clears bases with 3-RBI double

1 hr ago

WATCH: Brewers' Perez makes diving catch in right field

WATCH: Brewers' Perez makes diving catch in right field

19 hours ago

WATCH: Thames, Santana deliver big hits in Brewers' win

WATCH: Thames, Santana deliver big hits in Brewers' win

4 days ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee's pitchers shine in Chicago

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee's pitchers shine in Chicago

7 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Shaw hits the game-winner off the scoreboard

WATCH: Brewers' Shaw hits the game-winner off the scoreboard

7 days ago

WATCH: Brewers plate 8 runs in third inning to jump ahead of Cubs

WATCH: Brewers plate 8 runs in third inning to jump ahead of Cubs

7 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»