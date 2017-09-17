WATCH: Brewers’ Perez makes diving catch in right field
Hernan Perez dove to catch a ball in shallow right field in the Milwaukee Brewers' loss to the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos
WATCH: Brewers' Perez makes diving catch in right field
15 mins ago
WATCH: Thames, Santana deliver big hits in Brewers' win
3 days ago
Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee's pitchers shine in Chicago
6 days ago
WATCH: Brewers' Shaw hits the game-winner off the scoreboard
6 days ago
WATCH: Brewers plate 8 runs in third inning to jump ahead of Cubs
7 days ago
WATCH: Brewers' Shaw hits 28th home run of the season
11 days ago
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED