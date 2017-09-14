WATCH: Brett Phillips cuts down runner with rocket to home
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Brett Phillips showed off his big arm in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, firing a rocket to home plate.
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos
WATCH: Thames, Santana deliver big hits in Brewers' win
1 day ago
Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee's pitchers shine in Chicago
3 days ago
WATCH: Brewers' Shaw hits the game-winner off the scoreboard
3 days ago
WATCH: Brewers plate 8 runs in third inning to jump ahead of Cubs
4 days ago
WATCH: Brewers' Shaw hits 28th home run of the season
8 days ago
WATCH: Brewers' Braun hammers career home run No. 299
9 days ago