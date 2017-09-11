Greg Biggins breaks down his Week 3 CIF-SS football rankings

FOX Sports West High School Football Rankings: Week 3 with Greg Biggins

More FOX Sports West Videos

Houston hero J.J. Watt explains his relief efforts to Michael Strahan

Houston hero J.J. Watt explains his relief efforts to Michael Strahan

6 hours ago

Greg Biggins breaks down his Week 3 CIF-SS football rankings

Greg Biggins breaks down his Week 3 CIF-SS football rankings

9 hours ago

CIF-SS Player of the Week: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Orange Lutheran

CIF-SS Player of the Week: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Orange Lutheran

9 hours ago

Justin Upton (1-for-4, 2 RBI) chats with Jose Mota after Angels beat Mariners

Justin Upton (1-for-4, 2 RBI) chats with Jose Mota after Angels beat Mariners

14 hours ago

Sundays win the Scribes: Last one (maybe) of the season

Sundays win the Scribes: Last one (maybe) of the season

17 hours ago

Angels Live: What's up with Andrew Heaney?

Angels Live: What's up with Andrew Heaney?

17 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»